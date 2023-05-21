Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued a kayaker on Sunday.
Around 4:00 p.m., deputies were patrolling the Palisades Reservoir when they came upon an overturned kayak along with a life jacket and paddle but no one in the kayak.
They soon found an adult male along the shore who had been in the kayak.
He told police that he capsized about 200 feet from shore and decided to swim to shore without his life jacket, paddle, or shoes.
Deputies took him back to his camp at the McCoy Creek Campground where he was able to warm up as he was experiencing the effects of hypothermia while on the shore.
