A Bonneville County employee has died after the bulldozer he was operating rolled down a hill.
Around 10:45 this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jefferson Central Fire, Idaho Falls Fire, and Idaho Air Rescue were dispatched to the Ririe Reservoir to a construction accident.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been operating a bulldozer near the reservoir when it overturned on the side of a hill.
The victim was employed by Bonneville County Road and Bridge and was part of a crew working on a park area at the reservoir and died at the scene.
Officials are withholding his name until family notifications can be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.