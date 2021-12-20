A man found slumped over the wheel of his pickup is now in jail facing drug charges.
Sunday night, police found 32-year-old Andrew Skaar of Bonneville County in a vehicle in the 1500 West block of Broadway.
Skaar told deputies that he had been drinking and smoking Methamphetamine. Police found a drug pipe, a bag which contained Methamphetamine, and a flask that contained alcohol. Skaar was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail where he is facing a Felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanors for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.
