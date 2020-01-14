The following was sent to KPVI by North Gem School District #149.
North Gem School District has cancelled preschool this afternoon and will have an early release for all K-12 students at 2:50 p.m. today due to weather conditions.
Bonneville County School District 93 posted the following on their Facebook page.
Secondary students (grades 7-12) will be released early today because of the weather. We will start this process at 12:30 p.m. We are working with Food Services to make sure students have access to lunch before being released.
We are sending secondary students home first so they can be home for their younger siblings. This will also help us get everyone home at an earlier time.
