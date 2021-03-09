Voters in the Idaho Falls School District approved a $6.8 million levy but voted down a recall effort on a school board trustee member.
Meanwhile, voters in the Bonneville Joint School District voted down both levies on Tuesday night's ballot.
Unofficial results for the county are posted below:
Idaho Falls School District No. 91
Bonneville Joint School District No. 93
School District 93 Levy: $6,800,000 per year for two years:
IN FAVOR: 41.53%
AGAINST: 58.47%
Plant Facilities Levy: $3,800,000 per year for ten years:
IN FAVOR: 41.34%
AGAINST: 58.66%
Swan Valley School District No. 92
Levy: $60,000 each year for two years:
IN FAVOR: 70.81%
AGAINST: 29.19%
Note: Bonneville County also had school levies and bonds on the ballot for parts of Ririe, Soda Springs and Shelley school districts. Because those also include voters in multiple counties, results are not yet in for those levies.
