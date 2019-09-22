Information provided by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
The past two evenings of September 20th and 21st Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to two serious injury crashes involving occupants who were not wearing seat belts.
The first crash happened on Friday evening just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of 15th E. and 145th N. (N. County Line Rd.). A Ford Focus driven by a 29 year old male from Lewisville was north bound on 15th E. and failed to yield at the stop sign colliding with a Mazda 7 driven by a 38 year old male from the Osgood area. Both vehicles came to rest in a nearby canal.
The driver of the Ford Focus was not believed to be wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to EIRMC and is currently in the ICU. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire also assisted at the scene.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the Blacktail Rd. at 115th E. to a one vehicle rollover where 2 occupants were ejected. Deputies found the vehicle, a Toyota Sedan, was east bound on the Blacktail Rd. at a very high rate of speed when it lost control and went off the roadway rolling several times. A total of 5 occupants were inside the vehicle, 3 males and 2 females, all teenagers approximately 15 years old. The two females were not believed to be wearing seat belts and ejected, the three males were still inside the vehicle when it came to rest.
Both females and one male were transported to EIRMC by ambulance with significant injuries while the other two were transported by private vehicle to the hospital to be checked.
Speed, inattention, and lack of seat belt use were factors in both of these crashes. Injuries to those involved would have been significantly reduced had all occupants been wearing seat belts. Your first responders can't stress enough the importance of utilizing your vehicle safety systems, obeying the traffic laws, and making attention to your driving a priority.
Both of these crashes are still under investigation and no further information is available.
