Information provided by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reminds motorists to be cautious today as weather conditions are causing some roads in the County to drift closed. Road and Bridge crews have posted temporary road closed signs in several areas until winds subside and snow removal can continue. Remember those signs are placed for a reason and driving past them can compromise your safety.
Blowing snow is causing slick and icy spots and areas farther away from populated areas are easily and quickly drifting in. Sheriff's Deputies are recommending motorists not chance making it through one drift as conditions are more than likely worse the farther you travel, making it more difficult for rescue.
Always be prepared for winter emergencies in the event you are stranded. Let others know your travel plans, have a means to communicate in an emergency that includes charging cords for your mobile device, and dress for the weather. It's always a good idea to carry extra warm clothing, a flashlight, water and snacks.
Good planning and careful driving ahead of time can increase your safety and save you unnecessary delays.
