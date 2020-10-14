Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HARD FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 24 EXPECTED. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR AND FORT HALL. * WHEN...FOR THE HARD FREEZE WARNING, FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ROUGH CHOP IS EXPECTED ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR AND MAY OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&