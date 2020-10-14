The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam hitting the area.
The number appears to come from a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office number. Specifically, the caller ID shows up as the general Bonneville County number at 208-529-1350 or as the public safety dispatch number at 208-529-1200.
The caller claims to be a deputy or sergeant with the sheriff’s office. The scammer then leaves a call-back number with a message indicating it’s the sheriff’s office or one of the deputies. In one case, BSCO said the caller claimed to be a sergeant with the department and even had that sergeant’s work cell phone number.
One of the suspect numbers, identified as 208-400-6678, has a recording with a male voice that claims to be a BSCO deputy.
The sheriff’s office said those calls are not coming from its office. Law enforcement believes the scammer is using some type of spoof system to mask the true origin of the call.
The scammer tries to get credit card information or some other payment method to pay off a fine, bond, warrant or other legal fee.
The BSCO said this is always a scam because court personnel and law enforcement never accept money from the public in that way and they never solicit money over the phone as a way for people to avoid arrest.
Always ask questions, verify who is calling you, be very cautious with what information you provide and watch your bank accounts and social media accounts.
If you have fallen victim to a scam, you can report it to local law enforcement.
