From Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release:
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Sterling Johnson who was last seen on October 30th around 4:00 p.m. near the City of Refuge in downtown Idaho Falls.
Mr. Johnson was last seen wearing gray sweat pants with orange shoes and a blue or gray color hoodie and suffers from medical and mental health issues.
Mr. Johnson typically lives with relatives in the area but most often leaves on his own for long periods of time living homeless.
At this time, we believe Mr. Johnson does not have sufficient clothing for cold weather or necessary medications for his health issues.
Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Johnson since October 30th is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak with a Deputy immediately or contact Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, of the P3tips app on your mobile device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.