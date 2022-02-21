A local sheriff's office is mourning the death of their K-9.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office announced that their newest K-9 Deputy Drax and his handler Deputy J. Judy had been partners for almost three months, recently returning from training and ready to hit the streets.
Drax fell ill on Friday and was taken to a vet clinic in Boise where he passed away earlier on Sunday from an unforeseen medical issue.
Deputies and officers from around the area helped escort Drax to Idaho Falls on Sunday to a waiting crowd at Bonneville County Sheriff's Office with family and law enforcement in a show of support.
