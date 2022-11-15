Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Areas of dense freezing fog with visibility reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...The upper and lower Snake River Plain and Mud Lake region, including American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, INL, and Rexburg. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&