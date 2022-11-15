The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a $50,000 donation to buy body armor and ballistic helmets.
The donation came from Melaleuca and is in addition to the $50,000 given by the wellness company earlier in 2022. The top-of-the-line equipment is designed to be worn all day and will protect officers by withstanding multiple hits from various firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.