Book-of-Mormon-inspired exhibit premiers in Idaho

The Book of Mormon is regarded as sacred scripture in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. A new art exhibit inspired by that book is being debuted in Eastern Idaho.
Kyoung DaBell says, "It allows me to interpret my own feelings and opinions, and I think that's a great, and inspiring, way to look at artwork."
DaBell is the curator at BYU-Idaho's Jacob Spori Gallery which is premiering a 40-painting display, the "Sacred Events from the Book of Mormon" exhibit, created by Argentine artist Jorge Cocco.
DaBell says, "He's been planning on this for a long time and wanted to paint and share how he feels about the Book of Mormon with a broader audience."
Cocco is a convert to the LDS church and spent the last year creating this new exhibit.
It's the first time the galley has had an exhibit solely dedicated to Book-of-Mormon-inspired art.
His style is different from what many exhibit goers may expect from religious artwork.
BYU-Idaho student Clayton Sheppard says, "It had it's own style to each painting, even though it portrays the story perfectly. I thought that was really cool."
It's a style Cocco calls "sacrocubism."
DaBell says, "He was able to bridge religious subject matter to an abstract-cubistic style."
Using cubism-inspired techniques over more representational styles keeps the viewer from getting distracted by mundane details. All while bringing the subject matter to life.
Sheppard says, "It gives you a better picture of what was happening in that time. It makes it more real, even though it doesn't look super realistic, it makes it more real to you."
To help bring each painting to life for those who may not be familiar with the Book of Mormon, exhibit attendees will find a helpful tool, a plaque next to each painting.
BYU-Idaho student Megan Moore says, "It has the scripture right next to it and the story. So, it tells you exactly what the picture is. So, it's really helpful."
DaBell says the style of the artwork makes the paintings, "really beautiful to look at. Religious or not."
Jorge Cocco's artwork is displayed in seven different countries. This exhibit is open through April 9 and then will travel to BYU in Provo, Utah.
