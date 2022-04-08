The future of the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is one step closer to reaching their goal thanks to another donation.
Denis Clijsters with Station Square in Pocatello donated $5,000 dollars to the organization.
Clijsters says he donated to the organization because he thinks it will be a great addition to the community and a good investment for the future.
"Boys and Girls Club, they've been successful all over the United States. I don't see any reason why they won't be here in Pocatello. They have a proven concept and it's definitely something we need here in the valley," says Denis Clijsters, Station Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.