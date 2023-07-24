A local boys and girls club has a new addition.
Jonna Behm is the new Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.
She took over the job on June 19th.
Before that, she was with the Idaho Food Bank for seven years.
Her goal is to help the club grow and expand.
"I'm very excited because it's going to be really fun to be starting at the ground up almost. They've only been at Syringa Elementary School so far this year and we're already seeing the growth. We're going to be heading into Indian Hills Elementary School this year, so we're already doubling our efforts and just continuing to watch that grow year by year and see how many children we can reach," says Jonna Behm, Director, Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.
