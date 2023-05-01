A local boys and girls club and school district are teaming up to launch a summer program.
The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho and School District 25 are launching their first summer program together.
The summer program will be held in Syringa Elementary School in Pocatello.
It's open to elementary age children from kindergarten through the 5th grade.
The program will begin Monday June 12th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The cost of the program is $30.00 dollars per week and scholarships are available.
Each day club members will receive an a.m. snack, lunch and a p.m. snack.
The program is packed full of art, athletics, academic enrichment, character development and more.
Jean Haneke, the President of the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho, says they are delighted to be expanding the boys and girls club.
"It's a way to serve more of the children and kids in our community. We have served up to 41 children in our fall program beginning since September 6th and that goes through this school year, but with the summer it's an all day program, so again, it will be a place where kids can be that are safe and secure while learning something as well and make new friends, so it's just an exciting program to have in our community," says Jean Haneke, President of the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.
The summer program will end Friday July 21st.
Parent orientation nights will be held May 9th and 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School.
For more information, you can contact Kaylyn Christensen at 208-490-4752 or kchristensen@bgcmv.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.