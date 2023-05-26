The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho received two big contributions this week.
On Thursday, Hirning Buick GMC presented the club with a check for $10,000. This is the second time Hirning has donated to the club.
Owner and Operator Kelly Hirning, who is also on the BGCSEI board, said it's an important contribution.
"Education is important to us, especially early childhood education and I think the youth are the future of our community and anything we can do to help these kids succeed, is well worth the investment," Hirning said.
The Boys and Girls Club also got a $2,500 donation from the Mountain View Event Center.
Sam Nettinga, with the MEC, said the committee first started having its meetings there to come up with the idea of the club. And now that it's growing, he said it's a good fit.
"That's the future of the MEC quite frankly is the youth in the community," Nettinga said. "That's why it was built."
Kaylyn Christensen, the Boys and Girls Club program director, said contributions like this from the community and businesses are key.
"So Boys and Girls Club is a nonprofit so we run completely on donations and grants," she said. "That goes to a wide variety of things. It goes to help provide staff for our program, get supplies for the kids to do activities, go on field trips. All different kinds of things like that. The donations mean a lot to us and really helps our kids to grow and succeed in the program."
These two donations kick off the annual fundraising campaign for the Boys and Girls Club. It runs now through July.
Anyone who would like to donate can go here to their website.
The BGCSEI provides educational, after school care for children.
This school year, they had 41 kids in the program at Syringa Elementary. And another 50 kids could be added with the addition of a second program this fall at Indian Hills Elementary.
They're not taking the summer off either.
"I think the success has been good," Hirning said. "We're growing not real quickly, we're growing carefully. We have to make sure we can fund the program. But we're excited to have a summer program - we have over 80 kids signed up for it plus a waiting list of I think 38."
Christensen said it's been great to see how the kids develop throughout the program.
"It's been great to watch the kids grow in their relationships with the staff, and also to experience things they've never been able to experience before."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.