Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... North central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho... Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho... Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates around one inch of rain has already fallen in the warning area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hawkins Reservoir, Arbon, Arbon Valley, Mink Creek Pass, Daniels Reservoir and Pauline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED