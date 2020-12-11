Two local boys, who share the same heart defect, came together to do something extraordinary.
Chris Arvas and Hatcher Wheatley, with the help of their families, raised over $9,000 for cause like no other.
This year, the families tagged teamed in buying a plethora of toys and games for children at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City Utah. Many children are spending their holidays away from family while stuck in a hospital.
This is the same hospital that has helped the two boys countless times. Now, they want to help in return this holiday season.
