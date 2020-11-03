You can tour a historic landmark in Pocatello on Veterans Day this year.
On Wednesday, November 11th from 11 am to 3 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, the Brady Chapel will host an open house where the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission will be there to answer any questions attendees may have about it.
The open house will also have a presentation which will recognize the Civil War and Spanish American War Veterans buried there who were given new military markers last month, along with the volunteers who paid and placed the markers.
It's free to attend but donations are accepted as part of the Brady Chapel restoration campaign.
Jim Anglesey, Staff Liaison, City of Pocatello said, "We're hoping to raise all the funds necessary for restoration by that time, so it's part of this event is part of that larger fundraising campaign to raise all the funds we need to restore the historic landmark."
The open house will be restricted to those who wear a mask and groups of up to six people will be allowed in at once.
