With just days away from Christmas, there’s only a short time to get those wish lists in to Santa.
And Saturday was the perfect chance to do that as ‘Breakfast with Santa’ wrapped up at the Shoshone Bannock Casino and Hotel in Fort Hall.
Dozens of kids have been able to not only have breakfast with Santa, but also get their picture taken with him while giving him their wish lists.
The Executive Hotel Director says it’s the perfect holiday event to get the families out together.
“It was just to bring out families and we want to see families enjoying time with each other and we thought this was a perfect way for the kids to be able to come and get their picture with Santa and have some have some breakfast,” says Colista Eagle, Executive Hotel Director.
The Executive Hotel Director says they also just wrapped up with their ‘Polar Experience’ event and are hoping to make both an annual event.
