The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office:
On August 05, 2019 the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was notified that there was a body in the river upstream of the Tilden boat ramp. Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies located a body floating in the river at the location given to dispatch. Detectives from Bingham County and Blackfoot Police were requested to respond to the area. A white male was located and had no identification on him. Detectives worked hard to try and identify this white male. On August 06, 2019 an autopsy was performed and the results are pending.
Detectives were able to identify the body as Johnny R. Johnson age 48 from Pocatello. Pocatello had reported him missing around the 1st of August.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
