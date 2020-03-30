For weeks we've been hearing about the coronavirus and all the terms that come with it. KPVI News that Works for You with local health officials to break down the meaning of these new vocabulary words.
What is a coronavirus?
Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann says, "A name for a family of viruses and there are three or four that circulate pretty commonly; and those are known to cause basically the common cold."
Often, this strand of the virus is referred to as the novel coronavirus.
What does that mean?
Mann says, "This new coronavirus, or novel coronavirus as you may have heard it called, is something that has just emerged and come to our attention since about mid-December."
More recently, we've heard the virus referred to as COVID-19. What does that mean?
Mann says, "It stands for coronavirus infectious disease and the 19 is attached to it because it emerged in late 2019."
As the virus began to spread from China late last year, we began to hear recommendations from WHO, or World Health Organization.
What does the WHO do?
Mann says, "They're the body that provides public health, disease surveillance, epidemic response; that kind of thing on a global scale."
WHO is made up of some of the top infectious disease specialists in the world and as it became clear the virus would make its way to the United States, the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) became more involved.
What does the CDC do?
Mann says, "They are the body at the national level for the United States that does those same kinds of functions [as WHO]."
According to Mann at the local level entities, like Southeastern Idaho Public Health, exist to perform "gumshoe epidemiology. It's sort of like detective work. So, tracking down where disease may have come from and then try to help limit spread."
All of these organizations have been working together to create a defense to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
According to Mann, by not practicing the recommendations (like social distancing) that the organizations made, rampant disease will occur. She says, "While 80 percent of people who get this coronavirus will probably do pretty well, 20 percent won't."
In the U.S. that 20 percent means thousands of people.
We'll break down more coronavirus terminology tomorrow night on KPVI News at 10:00.
