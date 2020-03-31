Breaking down pandemic terminology, benefits of following CDC guidelines

Last night, we broke down some of the new terminology associated with COVID-19. Tonight, KPVI News that Works for You breaks down the terminology associated with the state's "Stay-at-Home" order.
With Governor Little's order we are being asked to stay at home and practice social distancing.
A local health official tells us what social distancing means.
Southeast Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann, "We are making sure that there is at least six feet between us and a person that we're interacting with who's not a household member of our own."
This should be done in all social situations, but why is it important?
Mann says, "If you're only two feet away, or three feet away, there's a chance of inhaling what is sneezed or coughed out and that's [one way] how people can become infected."
Aside from practicing social distancing, we all should be socially isolating as well. What does that mean?
Mann says, "You're limiting you're contact with people outside your household."
That doesn't mean you can never leave your home. Mann says, "You're really just sticking to home for everything except those very essential services like food, water, maybe some outdoor exercise, healthcare."
Doing so benefits the community. Mann explains these benefits of social isolation saying, "One, is we're limiting potential exposure for those high-risk people; and two, we're hoping that the cases we do have are kind of a flat line extended over time rather than a sharp spike and sudden increase."
Many refer to social isolation as quarantining. However, the two don't necessarily mean the same thing.
Mann says, "If you're quarantining that's more often than not linked to quarantining a facility."
For example, an assisted living center with confirmed cases may be quarantined in which case Mann says, "Nobody can come in and then there are strict guidelines for who can leave."
By understanding what's being asked of us during the pandemic, we can better understand the importance of committing to it.
Mann says, "That's [staying home and following CDC guidelines] the best thing you can do for yourself, for your family, for your neighbors, and your community. It's critically important."
