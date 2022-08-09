Evacuations have begun as fire crews battle the Ross Fork Fire.
The fire started just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the southeast intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek Roads.
As of 3:30 this morning, wind gusts of 20 to 40 miles per hour are contributing to the growth of the fire.
Evacuations have begun in and around the Ross Fork Drainage east of Interstate 15 on the Fort Hall Reservation.
North Bannock Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and several other agencies are all assisting Fort Hall crews. There is both ground and air support on the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
