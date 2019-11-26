Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections says juvenile corrections center resident dies of apparent natural causes.
An 18-year-old resident of Juvenile Corrections Center in St. Anthony has died of apparent natural causes.
The youth was transported to a Rexburg hospital Sunday at 12:35 p.m.
He was later moved to an Idaho Falls hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday at 8:40 a.m.
An autopsy is planned to confirm the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.