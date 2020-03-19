Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run case of local bicyclist
Tags
- Boise, ID
-
- 0
The Governor's Office issues an isolation order for residents in Blaine County. Read more
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
We have an update on the hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Pocatello. An arrest has been made and charges to be made. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Rachel Cox-Rosen
-
- 0
A local hospital started conducting drive-through testing for COVID-19 Thursday morning. Read more
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Rachel Cox-Rosen
-
- 0
The following is a news release from Idaho Health and Welfare. Read more
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
More clouds than sun across the Snake River Plain.
"I want to leave the community better than I found it and this was an opportunity," says Sam Nettinga. He is a project facilitator for the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument that's being built in the Northgate development area in Pocatello. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
While the Coronavirus is causing people to rush to stores, it also brought out the good in the community at one local store. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
"I want to leave the community better than I found it and this was an opportunity," says Sam Nettinga. He is a project facilitator for the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument that's being built in the Northgate development area in Pocatello. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
While the Coronavirus is causing people to rush to stores, it also brought out the good in the community at one local store. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.