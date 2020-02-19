BREAKING: Possible shooting near ISU

Just before 10:00 p.m. tonight Idaho State University sent emails, text messages, and automated phone calls to students to warn them of a reported shooting nearby.
The email says:
"PPD reports a shooting at the Taco Bell on 5th and Humbolt. Suspects have not been identified. Stay clear of the area. Updates will be provided."
A small number of Pocatello police officers are currently patrolling the alleyway behind the restaurant.
Taco Bell and surrounding businesses are open and operating as usual.
Around 10:00 p.m. ISU sent an update to students:
"PPD advises no one injured at Taco Bell on 5th and Humbolt in Pocatello. If you have any information, contact the Pocatello Police."
