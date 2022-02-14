Donations to four non-profits, a local sandwich shop helps a fire station, and a fire department works to fight cancer.
Brightside Segment Feb. 11
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Chubbuck, ID
This Saturday and Sunday is the 15th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger fundraiser. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Cells are multiplying all around us, but at Idaho State University, it’s happening a little differently. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Misty Inglet
Donations to four non-profits, a local sandwich shop helps a fire station, and a fire department works to fight cancer. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Idaho Falls
A local attorney is making a name for himself through music. Read more
Deanne Coffin
A local state representative announced he will be running for State Senator Mark Nye's seat. Read more
Deanne Coffin
It's snow time!
Joey DuBois
Highland canceled its senior game Wednesday night against Madison. Read more
Joey Dubois
The Bannock County Commission announced earlier this month several possibilities for investing $17 million in federal pandemic recovery funds. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Pocatello Police Department announced their newest k-9 officer. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Jerome County
One person is dead after a crash in Jerome County. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Winter Weather Returns Tonight and into Tuesday Morning... A cold front will sweep through the region later this evening and bring light snow accumulations to much of the area. Forecast snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected above 7,000ft, 1 to 3 inches for mountain mid-slopes, and a dusting to around 1 inch or so in the Magic Valley and Snake Plain. Motorists should be prepared for snow covered roads and winter driving conditions, especially for the Tuesday morning commute in the interstate corridor when snow will likely still be ongoing.
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 25
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
