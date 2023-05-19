If the streets of Historic Downtown Pocatello seemed a little more congested Thursday night, it was because people were out cruising.
“Yes. Wooo! Oh, my gosh. Look at the exhaust on that!”
Taking to Main Street and driving around “The Loop,” were all makes, all models, and all eras of street machines.
Starting around 6:00 p.m., more and more vehicles merged into the downtown traffic, attracting spectators who paused to see some of these cruisin’ machines in their natural environment.
Then, it was over to the Historic Downtown Parking Lot off Union Pacific Avenue, where it was sun’s up, hoods up as it was time to show off the horses.
For some cruisers like Steve Heib, the night’s activities brought back special memories.
Steve Heib, out cruisin’ “Oh, it was really it was really cool because you ran into a lot of car people and you could talk cars and everything, motors and everything else and different brands and different makes and stuff. It was a lot of fun and you know, you build a lot of good friends.”
