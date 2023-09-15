The sounds of the symphony will be filling Freeman Park in Idaho Falls this weekend.
On Saturday, the Idaho Falls Symphony presents “Broadway in the Park,” a free concert at the Freeman Park Amphitheater kicking off their 74th season. The event starts with prelude music at 5:00 p.m. and then the concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. It’s an open-seating concert, so bring your own blankets or lawn chairs. There will also be food trucks and an instrument petting zoo from Chesbro Music.
The symphony’s Musical Director Thomas Heuser says that there will be lots of musical selections for all ages.
“This year, we're branding it Broadway in the Park because it is a program that explores Broadway music from many generations featuring the Idaho Falls Symphony," says Musical Director Dr. Thomas Heuser, "as well as singers from the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Center. These are local singers getting their professional debut with the symphony, singing some great tunes by Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Disney tunes, you name it. There's a lot of great music that people are going to enjoy.”
After Broadway in the Park, the Idaho Falls Symphony will present Symphony Masquerade on October 14. More information can be found at ifsymphony.org.
