Governor Brad Little is proposing a 15% funding increase for psychiatric hospitals and care in fiscal year 2021.
The proposed budget is $44.8 million. $3 million would go toward operation of Sate Hospital West, under construction in Nampa.
Some of that money would also be used to build an adolescent patient wing, which right now is housed in State Hospital South in Blackfoot.
Moving that facility makes room for around 20 beds for high risk adult patients at State Hospital South, bringing the total number of beds to over 100.
Idaho Health and Welfare says at any given time, 10 to 20 of these high risk and often violent patients are forced to wait for up to 15 days to get into State Hospital South.
During their wait, they're kept at local hospitals or jails.
“Those are not appropriate environments for long term care,” says Ross Edmunds, the Administrator for Idaho Health and Welfare’s Division of Behavioral Health.
"As far as the jails go, jails do really the absolute best they can in managing this population, but the problem is, it's not a therapeutic environment. That environment is not conducive to helping someone recover."
$1 million more of the proposed budget would go toward building a new psychiatric nursing home at State Hospital South, and would increase bed space from 26 to 36.
That facility takes patients with severe psychiatric illnesses not suited for normal nursing homes.
The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee will vote on the proposal on February 21.
