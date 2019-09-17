Building Hope Today Child Abuse Training

Law enforcement in Idaho Falls is being better equipped to help fight child abuse.
Building Hope Today, along with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, is hosting a two day training event for local law enforcement and victim care providers.
Building Hope Today is an Idaho Falls based non-profit that helps prevent and reduce childhood sexual abuse.
They have gathered a team of trainers for the event to help equip local law enforcement and victim care providers; in holding offenders responsible and educating the community.
The event has six trainers with interactive training sessions, with some sessions focusing on best practices when talking to a victim of child abuse.
Mental health councilor and forensic interviewer Anne Tierney says that "it's really important that there is an understanding, that there is a lot of training that goes behind forensic interviewing, it's not a conversation you go in and wing" when interviewing a victim of child abuse.
