The Bureau of Land Management and company spent their Wednesday doing a little restoration to the Chinese Peak mountain in Pocatello for this reason.
"Try to reduce erosion and try to speed up the natural plant life that would make the mountain look pretty again instead of black," said Bruce Hallman at the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho Falls.
He says the mulch being used will assist the restoration in many ways, and keep the seed they planted in place.
"The whole aspect of the mulch is to cover them, to keep them from washing away, blowing away, having birds eat them and just to speed up the recovery," said Hallman.
Hallman added the cost of something like this can be expensive.
So, they're only focusing on certain areas that require more attention.
"In order to reduce to make the cost the least amount we're just doing the steepest parts," said Hallman.
Wildfires tend to make soil bare. Without living plants to hold the soil together, erosion is bound to happen.
From what Hallman was seeing, the BLM had the situation under control.
"Watching the helicopters they have a real good pace so hopefully everything will go good, good clear skies," said Hallman.
