Information Provided by AP
A Burley Doctor could face prison time after he admitted to buying counterfeit breast implants from china then surgically implanting them into as many as nine women.
Temp Ray Patterson pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to "receipt and delivery of misbranded devices".
In a complaint filed in 2016 several of the patients say they experienced problems after surgery including pain, deformity and shifting.
Some opted to have the implants removed entirely.
Patterson faces up to three years in prison and a $250 thousand dollar fine at sentencing next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.