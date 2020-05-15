As more businesses re-open, scammers are targeting them mainly online via email.
The Better Business Bureau has recently seen a spike in these cases, especially where scammers will ask for a different form of payment, or to update company passwords through a fake link, or even ask for tax information of other employees.
According to the FBI over 3 billion dollars was lost over internet crimes from 2016-2019.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "If you're being asked for company information through email or to change payment processes. Anytime that something seems a little odd to you, you may just want to check and do your research before changing the way you've currently done it."
You may want to adjust your email settings to filter out emails from senders that aren't part of your business.
