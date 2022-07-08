Crews are fighting a fire at a Rexburg business.
There are multiple street closures as fire crews are battling a fire at DD Pawn at 453 South Yellowstone.
Police have closed multiple streets in the area and they are asking the public to avoid the area so that emergency personnel and investigators can work.
