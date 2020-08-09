For those who run small businesses that have been effected by coronavirus, this virtual conference might be thing for you.
Starting tomorrow as well as Tuesday, the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Tech Transfer Programs will be open to qualified small businesses or entrepreneurs seeking grant opportunities with the federal government.
The conference is designed to help educate small businesses and entrepreneurs about the SBIR and STTR grant opportunities with the federal government.
For individuals with a new idea, technology, or product this grant money to pay for research and product development. Many individuals and small companies have used the SBIR / STTR program to get off the group with their idea off the ground and start their own business.
To access the virtual conference go to: https://idahoptac.org/sbir-virtual-conference/.
