You've probably heard some common voting myths during election season. We break down four of the most common Idaho voting myths.
With election day upon us, it's good to know which voting facts are true and which are myths.
Myth One:
Voters must register at least 30 days before election day.
Myth.
The majority of states do not offer same-day registration, but Idaho does.
Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock says, "Our community can register to vote at anytime. We have an online voter registration now here in Idaho which is idahovotes.gov and you login there, and as long as you have a valid Idaho's driver's license, you can register to vote online. You can walk in to our office at 141 N 6th Avenue."
Voters should note that same-day registration is only allowed at the polls and not online.
Myth Two:
Voters need their Star Card in order to register.
Myth.
Voters can use their current Idaho driver's license.
Julie Hancock says, "By bringing your I.D. and a piece of mail to verify your residency here in Bannock County, fill out a voter registration card and we'll get you entered."
Myth Three:
People in jail cannot vote.
Myth.
Those who are in jail waiting for trial (not convicted of a crime) may vote, but it is rare. However, convicted felons can't vote while in prison.
Bannock County Chief Public Defender David Martinez says, "You know, Idaho isn't like a lot of the other states where if you're a convicted felon you lose your right for the rest of your life."
Those with felonies may vote once they are out of prison, off probation, have paid all fines, and have a status of "judgment satisfied."
Myth Four:
Typically, people use early voting for national elections.
True.
In general, people vote in greater numbers during national elections. However, early voters in Bannock County cast their ballots in record numbers this local election cycle.
Julie Hancock says, "We're still receiving ballots in the mail today, but we're close to 1,500."
To learn more about your voting rights, visit idahovotes.gov.
To learn more about differing voting laws across the country, visit vote.org.
