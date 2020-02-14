Buy your favorite drink, automatically help feed your neighbors

Today you can express your love with a daily habit. Your daily cup of joe may help feed local families.
For many caffeine drinkers Valentine's Day goes by another name: Dutch Luv Day.
Abbey Smelzer says, "It's one of our four big fundraisers that we do here at Dutch Bros, and it's a fight against hunger. But more so food insecurity."
Abbey Smelzer is the assistant manager of the Dutch Bros on 17th Street in Idaho Falls.
Her crew, along with all other Dutch Bros, is showing some love on Valentines Day by raising money. One dollar from every drink sold goes to a food bank.
Smelzer says, "We always say we want to change the world. Make a massive difference, just one cup at a time."
Helping those in need is something to get excited about.
Smelzer says, "People get stoked that just by doing their normal routine they can help out."
Some may ask, "Where does may dollar go?"
All of the money raised locally at this year's Dutch Luv event will eventually make it's way to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
Community Food Basket Executive Director Dave Manson says, "So, we're able to take a dollar and stretch it out to about $4.80 worth of food that we can get out to the community."
That's about three meals per dollar raised, which will help the 15,000 families in Bonneville County that live with food insecurity.
Manson says, "We've got folks in our community that are working. They're hard working. Some of them are working multiple jobs but they're just not making a high enough wage to meet all of the basic necessities."
Staff members from the local Dutch Bros help meet those needs throughout the year.
Food Basket officials say their help is always energetic.
Manson says, "They attribute it to their youth. I think they're actually drinking their product and they're getting caffeinated, but they're amazing."
Some Dutch Bros customers think they're amazing too.
Smelzer says, "We've had a couple people get emotional because they've had personal experiences and they know what a big impact this can do."
In general, food banks receive the most donations during the holiday season. After that, it's hard to keep shelves stocked to meet the needs of the community.
If you wan to donate to the Community Food Basket you can find more information (including online donation directions) at: https://www.communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org/
