BYU-Idaho offers virtual Christmas program

Brigham Young University-Idaho's University Relations and the College of Performing & Visual Arts are pleased to present “Let the Light In.” The program is a “best of” collection from past Christmas performances for you to enjoy in your home.
This 2020 version of A BYU-Idaho Christmas will be available to watch online December 14, 2020 through January 2, 2021.
The university invites you to “Let the Light In”—into your home, into your celebrations, and into your hearts while watching the performances.
The production is filled with the creative talents of university performers joined by special guests David Archuleta, Lexi Walker, Santino Fontana and other talented artists.
The concert can be streamed at go.byui.edu/christmas. Merry Christmas!
