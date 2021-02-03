C.A.P.E. offering child sexual abuse prevention training

Last week we reported on the terrible events that occurred to an minor in School District 25 but there is a way you can help ensure this does not happen again.
Through the Bannock Youth Foundation a course on how to spot, report, and protect our children from child sexual abuse.
The curriculum is called 'Stewards of Children' and aims to help spread awareness and education to community members about this very horrible subject.
It is based on science backed methods from the reputable nonprofit 'Darkness to Light'.
The foundation is offering this program to the community at any time and through a variety of ways.
Shannon Fox, Director of Communities Aligned in Prevention Efforts with the B.Y.F., says that we can't be on the sidelines anymore.
"We don't want to be passive anymore, being passive means that children have to be harmed before we take action. We want to be preventative. We want people to have that mindset of 'we need to do something beforehand to make sure kids aren't in these situations'."
For more information on this curriculum or scheduling a time to take it, click here.
To find out more on the organization 'Darkness to Light', click here.
