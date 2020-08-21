CA Wildfire Smoke Blankets Northern Rockies

As wildfires ravage California, Idaho and Wyoming are under a blanket of smoke degrading our air quality.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert due to unhealthy levels of smoke.
The smoke is appearing to stick around as atmospheric conditions do not seem to change.
Given the lack of environmental change, Idaho DEQ is planning on extending the air quality alert.
Clay Woods, Airshed Coordinator with the Pocatello regional office, had this to say about the effects of the smoke.
"The worst effects will be people with preexisting conditions like asthma or other kind of breathing disorders, can have more problems. You'll get watery eyes, burning your nose and throat; those kind of symptoms even for healthy adults at these kind of levels."
To see the air quality forecast visit: https://www.deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/monitoring/daily-reports-and-forecasts.aspx
For real-time air monitor information visit: http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.