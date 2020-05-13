"It's maybe slowed the process down a little bit because we have to take that extra level of care, but how we've been able to help really hasn't changed," says the executive director of Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center Matt Hardin.
The Pocatello-based center continues to help those going through a crisis caused by substance abuse or mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hardin says, "We can hold them. We can stabilize those moods, those feelings, those substances before we get them out to long-term care."
The short-term care the center provides remains the same as usual, but new restrictions are in place to keep those seeking help safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
There are currently no sofas or other soft-surface furniture in the common areas. Only hard-surface-easy-to-sanitize chairs are used in the common areas.
Those seeking to stay the night at the center may do so, but beds are spaced out to allow for at least six feet of distance.
Tables in the common areas now only have one chair each rather than four.
Even though the crisis center has made some physical changes in the building, it continues to serve its purpose. Hardin says, "It really doesn't change what we do here. We can still meet. We can still make those treatment plans. Our medical professionals can still glove up and we can take vitals. We can still manage medication. We can still stabilize some of those basic needs like the three meals a day, the hygiene, a safe place to sleep as they stabilize.""
The center works with local doctors and together they've decided that even as the state reopens, keeping some of these changes for the time being assures the health of those seeking help.
