With more people on the roads this holiday season, a new campaign is being launched to remind drivers of the importance of seatbelts.
AAA, ITD, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is putting an emphasis on the use of seat belts.
Idaho is one of only 15 states that does not have a primary enforcement for the use of seat belts, and according to ITD in 2018 only 85% of drivers wore them.
Especially at this time of year with snow and ice returning to roadways, there's an increased risk for people to lose control of vehicles which is when a seat belt is critical for survival.
Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "And especially with winter weather, we have these bad conditions and rollover accidents are one of the main ways people are dying on Idaho roads and not being ejected from your vehicle is one of the best bets to stay alive and that's why the seatbelt is so important to emphasize."
Seat belts can reduce the amount of deaths in rollover crashes by over 70%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.