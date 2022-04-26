A candidate for Idaho Governor was in Pocatello for a meet and greet last Sunday.
Ashley Jackson met with the community at Shawn's Smoke and Fire Barbecue.
Ashley grew up in Preston and she says her values are transparency, accountability and responsibility.
She says she pioneered her own brand and has her own online store and experience in the financial world.
She says some of the main issues going on in Idaho right now is the housing crisis and the cannabis issue.
"I respect the constitution and I respect freedom and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to fight for that freedom, because Idaho people at the end of the day, they would like to be left alone. They like a safe place to raise their children and they would like a leader that they can use as a role model, that can be an inspiration, so I'm willing to step up and take that lead and I'm willing to, it would be my honor to work for the Idaho people at this point," says Ashley Jackson, Candidate for Idaho Governor.
Ashley is also the author of the book 'Unstoppable'
She is running on the Republican ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.