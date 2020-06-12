Tributes to J.J Vallow and Tylee Ryan continue to grow as the community anxiously awaits further answers about the Rexburg children who disappeared nine months ago.
Friday night, the Idaho Falls community met in a field near Soda Tsunami to hold a candlelight vigil for J.J. and Tylee.
On Tuesday, two sets of human remains were found on the rural property of Chad Daybell, whose wife Lori Vallow is the children's mother.
Both Daybell and Vallow remain jailed on felony charges connected to the case.
More than a hundred people showed up wearing purple and blue in honor of the two children. The atmosphere during the vigil was solemn and reverent throughout the night.
One of the vigil organizers, Timanee Olsen, said she knows there is no official confirmation as to whose remains were found on the daybell property, but believed the missing children should be honored regardless.
"We love those kids. We are here for those kids. This is not what we wanted, imagined, or any of us hoped for. This conclusion is our worst nightmare come true. And the only thing we can do is rally together and try to light up the sky with purple and blue," Olsen said just before the vigil started.
Attendees also wrote heartfelt notes that will be given to the kids' grandparents.
