Summer is a popular time to buy a new vehicle, and AAA has some tips for you.
You should really consider the purpose of the car, if it’s for yourself, or if your family will often in it so at that point you may need extra space or more cargo room.
With COVID-19, buying a car is much different now and you should contact the dealer prior to going to see if they have requirements for when you go shopping of if they will even bring the car for you to test drive.
Once you see the car, especially if it's used, you should look for gaps in the panels to see if it has been in an accident and also look for bubbling in the paint which could be a rust issue.
When you test drive the car, there's one thing you should do first.
Matthew Conde, Public affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "Start in the back sea so hangout in the back, let the other person drive, let the dealer representative drive, give yourself a chance to really feel and listen to the way the vehicle handles and all those different things that you might not be able to do if you were driving."
Starting out the test drive in the back also allows you to pay close attention of any squeaking or rattling issues that could indicate a mechanical problem with the car.
Here’s a link to AAA’s Car Guide: http://aaa.com/carguide/
