Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW, BLOWING SNOW TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THIS WEEK... A LARGE WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO OUR WEST AND ABUNDANT MOISTURE WILL PROVIDE THE INGREDIENTS NEEDED FOR SNOW, AND AT TIMES HEAVY SNOW, TO ACCUMULATE THIS WEEK. SNOWFALL RATES MAY EXCEED 1-2 INCHES PER HOUR TODAY ACROSS THE WOOD RIVER REGION INTO THE ARCO DESERT, INCLUDING CRATERS OF THE MOON. STRONG WIND GUSTS OF 35+MPH WILL REDUCE DRIVING VISIBILITY FROM BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH OVER THE ALBION MOUNTAINS AND UP TO 40 MPH ELSEWHERE MAY CAUSE DRIFTING SNOW AND LOW VISIBILITY IN/NEAR BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...ALL OF THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, THE ENTIRE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, AND THE ALBION MOUNTAINS AND NEARBY SOUTHERN HILLS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&