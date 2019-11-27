The following is a story written and reported by Nate Eaton of East Idaho News.
REXBURG — Police responded to the scene of a major crash that seriously injured at least one person Tuesday.
It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 20 between the middle and south Rexburg exits in the westbound lanes. The driver of a vehicle was traveling at highway speeds when he crashed through a vinyl fence, hit three parked cars and smashed into a townhome at The Meadows on Sunflower Road, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen.
Nobody was injured inside the townhome but Hagen says the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries. The passenger was not hurt.
