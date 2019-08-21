The following is a story written and reported by Eric Grossarth of East Idaho News:
UPDATE
IDAHO FALLS — Medical conditions were not a factor in a crash involving a woman who ran a red light Tuesday.
Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says a woman driving a white Honda Pilot ran the red light while traveling north on Woodruff Avenue. The pilot T-boned a green jeep, rolling it onto its side.
A passenger in the Pilot was suffering from a non-life threatening medical condition and the Idaho Falls Fire Department transported the unidentified person to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Clements says.
It is unclear if the woman will be cited for running the red light.
ORIGINAL
IDAHO FALLS — An individual was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls Tuesday.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash was reported just after noon at the intersection of 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue.
Details about what caused the crash have not been released, however, one of the vehicles ended up on its side.
Hammon said people were trapped in one of the vehicles, and a person in the other vehicle was suffering from a medical condition.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is released.
