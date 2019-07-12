Power has been knocked out to residents and businesses along Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.
Around 600 Idaho Power customers are affected by the outage. According to witnesses, a vehicle hit a power pole which knocked out power. Idaho Power crews are on the scene and estimate that power will be restored around 4:30 p.m.
