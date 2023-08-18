Carl's Jr. restaurants are helping kids feel good about going back to school.
On Saturday, the Carl's Jr. locations in Pocatello and Idaho Falls will be handing out free backpacks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or while supplies last.
The event is aimed at supporting local families and helping to ensure children start the school year off on the right foot.
They say they are committed to giving back to the community by providing the backpacks to alleviate some of the stress that comes along with starting a new school year.
Kristina Schall, the General Manager of the Pocatello location says the event shows the community that they care.
"I think it's important to help the kids who need backpacks and I also think it's important to show the people who come in that we care about our guests and we care about the people who come into our building to eat and stuff. We try to make sure everyone leaves happy," says Kristina Schall, General Manager at Pocatello Location.
There is no purchase necessary and they are also giving the kids a coupon for a free kids meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.